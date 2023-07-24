Left Menu

Samajwadi Party to contest Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh said that his party will perform better this time than in the 2003 Assembly polls wherein seven SP MLAs won.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:48 IST
Samajwadi Party to contest Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that his party will be contesting the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls this year. Akhilesh said that his party will perform better this time than in the 2003 Assembly polls wherein seven SP MLAs won.

Gearing up for the state elections, the SP chief held a meeting with his party's Madhya Pradesh workers on Monday where he announced his party's decision to contest the assembly polls this time. Earlier while participating in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Akhilesh expected that the people of the country would give the BJP a massive defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"...2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat...I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out...," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said ahead of the Opposition meeting. The Congress is the main contender against the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh this year. The Congress emerged victorious in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections as well.

However Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the tallest leaders in the state, engineered a coup and joined the BJP camp thereby toppling the Kamal Nath led state government and bringing Shivraj Singh Chouhan to power. The upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls will see a fierce contest between the Congress and the ruling BJP, along with four other state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Meghalaya. These state assembly polls are expected to set the tone for the General elections in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023