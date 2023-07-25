Left Menu

Murder case against 6 Faridabad cops over custodial death

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:13 IST
More than six policemen of NIT Faridabad cyber crime police station have been booked for murder after an alleged criminal died while in police custody, police said on Monday.

The family of victim Shaikul (30), a resident of Rajasthan's Gobindgarh district, has alleged that he died on Sunday after being beaten up by the policemen. "On the complaint of the victim's brother, an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against two named policemen and others at Faridabad Old police station on Monday,' a police spokesperson said.

The accused policemen have been transferred to the police line and a magisterial probe has also been launched against them, he said.

Before Shaikul's arrest, the Faridabad Police had nabbed five people -- Shakul Khan, Narendra, Dharmendra, Sabir and Ali Mohammad -- on July 20 for allegedly duping a Faridabad resident Subrata of Rs 1.90 lakh in the name of selling a plot, police said.

On July 13, the cyber station NIT police had registered a case regarding the incident, they said.

On July 21, the police produced the accused in court and took them on remand. During the remand, on July 21 Shaikul told the police that he was feeling weak and had difficulty in breathing, the spokesperson said.

The police team took him to BK Hospital for treatment. The doctors sent him back after giving him the necessary medicines but he was taken back to the hospital the next day due to health problems, he said.

He died about two hours after being admitted to the hospital again, the spokesperson said.

The family members of the deceased had refused to conduct the body's post-mortem on Sunday, however, it was done today after they agreed, police said.

Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahemad also reached the BK hospital to meet the victim's family and demanded a fair investigation into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

