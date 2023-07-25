Biden will push for broad consensus on Israel judicial overhaul

U.S. President Joe Biden will keep pressing for a broader consensus among Israeli politicians about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul after Israel's parliament ratified an initial bill, the White House said.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has not given up on his goal of a broader consensus after last-gasp compromise efforts collapsed and failed to ease a constitutional crisis convulsing Israel for months.

"It is unfortunate that the vote took place today with the slimmest possible majority," she told reporters.

