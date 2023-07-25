Left Menu

Biden will push for broad consensus on Israel judicial overhaul

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2023 01:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 01:32 IST
Biden will push for broad consensus on Israel judicial overhaul
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will keep pressing for a broader consensus among Israeli politicians about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul after Israel's parliament ratified an initial bill, the White House said.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has not given up on his goal of a broader consensus after last-gasp compromise efforts collapsed and failed to ease a constitutional crisis convulsing Israel for months.

"It is unfortunate that the vote took place today with the slimmest possible majority," she told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023