China stocks surge after leaders pledge support measures

China stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday after the country's top leaders pledged a day earlier to step up policy support for the economy amid a flagging post-COVID recovery. China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index opened up 1.6%, while the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.7%. Hong Kong-listed tech giants surged 4.4% and mainland property developers climbed 7.2% after tumbling in the previous sesson on recovery concerns.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-07-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 07:09 IST
China stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday after the country's top leaders pledged a day earlier to step up policy support for the economy amid a flagging post-COVID recovery. China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index opened up 1.6%, while the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.7%.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants surged 4.4% and mainland property developers climbed 7.2% after tumbling in the previous sesson on recovery concerns. China will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks, state news agency Xinhua cited the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying.

