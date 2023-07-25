Left Menu

PM Modi cites names of 'East India company', PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:27 IST
PM Modi cites names of 'East India company', PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition alliance INDIA, citing reviled names like East India Company and Popular Front of India to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

In his address to the BJP parliamentary party, Modi said the opposition is frustrated and disappointed and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition, sources quoting him said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third largest economy in his government's next tenure.

With opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'INDIA', Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people, sources said.

He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

