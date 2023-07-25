Left Menu

Bengal: BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy dies at 61

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:38 IST
BJP MLA from Dhupguri, Bishnu Pada Roy, who was suffering from lung infection for quite for some time, died at a state-run hospital here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

He was 61.

Roy, who had arrived in Kolkata to take part in the monsoon session of the state assembly, was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

''On Monday, he underwent surgery and his condition improved temporarily. But it again deteriorated at night and he passed away at 3 am on Tuesday,'' a senior doctor of the medical establishment told PTI.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari expressed grief over the death and extended condolences to Roy's family members, friends and followers.

''I am extremely saddened to know about the sad & untimely demise of my colleague and MLA from Dhupguri; Shri Bishnu Pada Ray. He was admitted in the PG Hospital the day before yesterday because of a heart ailment. On behalf of the @BJP4Bengal Legislature Party, I express my deepest condolences to his family & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti,'' Adhikari tweeted. Sources said Roy's body will be taken to the assembly for the members to pay their last respects.

