Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed - media
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 25-07-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 13:48 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
The speaker of Thailand's parliament has postponed a bicameral vote to select the country's next prime minister, local media reported on Tuesday.
The vote was scheduled to be held on July 27 after two previous attempts by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, were blocked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Move Forward Party
- Pita Limjaroenrat
- Thailand
Advertisement