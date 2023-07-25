Speaker's meeting fails to end logjam in Lok Sabha

The impasse in Lok Sabha continued on Tuesday as government and opposition leaders stuck to their stand on the issue of Manipur violence at a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

While opposition floor leaders insisted on a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government said Home Minister Amit Shah would reply to the debate on the discussion on Manipur violence.

After continued disruptions, Birla had made fresh attempts to end the logjam, parliamentary sources said after the meeting.

Since the Monsoon session began on Thursday, both the Houses have witnessed continued disruptions by the opposition demanding a statement by Modi.

Deputy Leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Shah have told Lok Sabha that the government was ready for a discussion.

