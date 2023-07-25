Left Menu

“Sad PM Modi has chosen not to speak on Manipur”: TMC MP Dola Sen

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the prevailing situation in Manipur, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that the latter wasn't paying heed to the Opposition's demand for a statement and discussion on the state of affairs in the Northeast state.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the prevailing situation in Manipur, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that the latter wasn't paying heed to the Opposition's demand for a statement and discussion on the state of affairs in the Northeast state. The Opposition has been up in arms in both Houses of Parliament over a viral video from Manipur, purportedly showing two women being paraded naked.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Trinamool MP said, "The situation in Manipur is grave. It's sad that in the country's 'Amrit Kaal', PM Modi has chosen not to speak on the Manipur issue. We demand that peace and normality be restored in the state at the earliest." Both Houses of Parliament have been seeing disruptions and repeated adjournments on the Manipur issue, with the Opposition adamant on their demand for a discussion and a statement from PM Modi.

Several members in both Houses have given notices demanding that all listed businesses be set aside and a discussion take place on the Manipur situation. Even on Tuesday, proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament were cut short amid continuing protests and sloganeering by the Opposition members over the situation in Manipur.

Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to firm up the Centre's counter to the Opposition protest over Manipur. Coming down on the Opposition over the continued logjam in Parliament, PM Modi said it appears from their conduct that they want to remain in the Opposition.

He added that India's global standing has improved significantly and the Centre will continue working on this front. Meanwhile, the members of a grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, too, held a meeting at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss the floor strategy in Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

