Left Menu

Question Hour heart of Parliamentary work, maintain decorum: Dhankhar in RS

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Question Hour is the heart of Parliamentary work as it seeks accountability and transparency from the government and is helpful for people at large.Making these remarks during Question Hour as members of the opposition kept raising uproar, he urged the members to maintain decorum and allow the House to function.The opposition has been demanding answers from the government on the Manipur situation and a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on the situation in the north eastern state.Question Hour is the heart of Parliamentary working.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 14:48 IST
Question Hour heart of Parliamentary work, maintain decorum: Dhankhar in RS
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Question Hour is the ''heart'' of Parliamentary work as it seeks accountability and transparency from the government and is helpful for people at large.

Making these remarks during Question Hour as members of the opposition kept raising uproar, he urged the members to maintain decorum and allow the House to function.

The opposition has been demanding answers from the government on the Manipur situation and a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on the situation in the north eastern state.

''Question Hour is the heart of Parliamentary working. Question Hour generates accountability and transparency. It permits every member of the House to seek answers from the government. The Question Hour is helpful to the people at large. It is important for the government also because the government gathers input and response.

''I would urge the members to maintain order in the House. It will not be easy...,'' the chairman said as members continued to raise slogans and create din in the House.

''Members, we will have to have zero tolerance for lack of decorum and lack of discipline. Decorum and discipline have to be our hallmark,'' Dhankhar also said.

Soon after the House met for Question Hour at noon, opposition members raised slogans of ''Manipur, Manipur'' as the chairman asked the members to begin the Question Hour.

They also raised their demands for a statement from the prime minister on Manipur, after coming to the House and raised slogans like ''Pradhan mantri jawab do''.

Opposition members kept raising uproar and were on their feet, even as the chairman continued with the Question Hour despite the din created by the opposition.

While ruling party members raised their questions, the opposition MPs did not ask questions amid the din.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023