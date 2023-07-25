Left Menu

Sharad Pawar joins leaders protesting AAP leader Sanjay Singh's suspension from RS

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday joined other opposition leaders protesting against the suspension of AAPs Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session. Singh was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Monday for unruly behaviour in the House after which he and other opposition leaders have been sitting on a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:08 IST
Sharad Pawar joins leaders protesting AAP leader Sanjay Singh's suspension from RS
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday joined other opposition leaders protesting against the suspension of AAP's Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session. Singh was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Monday for “unruly behaviour” in the House after which he and other opposition leaders have been sitting on a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned Tuesday afternoon, Pawar went to the protest site to express solidarity with Singh, who was suspended for repeatedly ''violating'' the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair during the opposition's protest over the Manipur issue. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023