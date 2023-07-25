UK PM, Zelenskiy agree on need for Ukraine to be able to export grain
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed on Tuesday on the importance of ensuring Ukraine can export grain to international markets, Sunak's office said following a call between the pair.
"The prime minister said the UK was working closely with Turkey on restoring the grain deal, and we would continue to use our role as chair of the UN Security Council to further condemn Russia's behaviour," a spokesperson for Sunak said in a statement.
Sunak also told Zelenskiy he was appalled by the devastation caused by the recent Russian attacks on Odesa, the statement said.
