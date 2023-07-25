UK urges Israel to ensure the independence of judiciary is preserved

Britain on Tuesday called on Israel to maintain the independence of its judiciary after the country's parliament ratified new legislation that rolls back some Supreme Court powers, despite mass protests.

"While Israel’s exact constitutional arrangements are a matter for Israelis, we urge the Israeli government to build consensus and avoid division, ensuring that a robust system of checks and balances and the independence of Israel’s judiciary are preserved," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

