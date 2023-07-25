Left Menu

Donations at Kedarnath Temple to be counted in new transparent glass room

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:17 IST
Donations at Kedarnath Temple to be counted in new transparent glass room
Kedarnath temple (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A transparent glass room has been built at Kedarnath Temple where precious offerings and donations made by devotees will be counted.

It has been done for the sake of total financial transparency in the transactions made at the temple, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Ajendra Ajay said on Tuesday.

The glass enclosure called ''transparent counting room'' formally began its operations after a puja on Monday in which BKTC executive officer Ramesh Chandra Tiwari and Kedar Sabha president Rajkumar Tiwari participated, he said.

CCTV cameras have also been installed in the glass room to keep an eye on all financial transactions, including precious gifts and donations offered at the temple by devotees, he said.

The glass room has been built by the BKTC with donations made by a devotee, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023