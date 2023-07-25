Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:24 IST
Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest near the AAP office here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged failure of his government on ''all the fronts''.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva charged that Kejriwal government's failure on all the fronts was evident during the flood faced by the city after 45 years.

''Kejriwal has lost the moral right to remain on the post of chief minister since Delhi has been plunged into corruption, inaction and anarchy under his government. If he does not step down, people will remove him in 2025 assembly polls,'' Sachdeva said in a statement.

The protesters assembled near ITO and were stopped by police at a barricade while trying to reach the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

The police used a water cannon to disperse them as they tried to dismantle the barricade to reach the AAP office.

Several protesters, including Sachdeva, were detained by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

