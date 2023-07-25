Kremlin: Putin and Lukashenko discussed Wagner, economic cooperation, external threats
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the Wagner mercenary group, economic cooperation and external threats during two days of talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Lukashenko, who helped broker a deal to end a mutiny against the army's top brass by the Wagner group last month, flew to St Petersburg on Sunday to start the talks with Putin.
