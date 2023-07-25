Left Menu

Kremlin: Putin and Lukashenko discussed Wagner, economic cooperation, external threats

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:25 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the Wagner mercenary group, economic cooperation and external threats during two days of talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Lukashenko, who helped broker a deal to end a mutiny against the army's top brass by the Wagner group last month, flew to St Petersburg on Sunday to start the talks with Putin.

 

