"Idea of India is what this alliance wanting to preserve": Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the opposition alliance's new name, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday said that India is our country and the idea of India is what the opposition alliance is wanting to preserve. While speaking to ANI, Karti Chidambaram said," India is our country and the idea of India is what this alliance is wanting to preserve. So the Prime Minister wants to dismiss us this much clearly shows that he is paying notice and giving attention to our formation."

On PM Modi's remarks that the opposition parties have decided to stay in opposition in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Karti Chidambaram said," Who will be in opposition and who will be in government will be decided by the people. Nobody needs to presuppose the outcome before the people of India have spoken." Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the Opposition over the continued disruptions and ruckus in Parliament over the Manipur issue, claiming that their conduct suggests that they have decided to remain in the Opposition.

Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting earlier today, PM Modi said, "From the Opposition's conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the interest of the public and move forward." Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that PM Modi during his address at the BJP Parliamentary meeting also took a dig at the Opposition over the name I.N.D.I.A.

"We are proud of our PM. We are coming back to power in 2024. PM Modi has given a statement that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national. Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something on face value could be different from something that is really true," he said. The BJP held a Parliamentary Party meeting to chalk out a strategy to counter the Opposition's ruckus in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The meeting also featured discussions on crucial organisational matters with party MPs. Significantly the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), also held a meeting on Tuesday at the office of Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and ruckus by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation. (ANI)

