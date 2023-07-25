Left Menu

CITU, Kisan Tehrik hold protest in Jammu over Manipur situation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) and the J-K Kisan Tehrik on Tuesday held a protest here, demanding the restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur.

Activists of the two bodies gathered in front of the divisional commissioner's office in the Panama Chowk area here and raised slogans against the central government's handling of the situation in the northeastern state.

They demanded immediate action, including the dismissal of the current government and the imposition of governor's rule in the strife-torn state, as a means to address the escalating crisis.

''We demand governor's rule in Manipur. They should dismiss the government,'' said Kishore Kumar, president of J-K Kisan Tehrik.

Jagdish Sharma, general secretary, CITU, said the ''divisive policy'' of the BJP-RSS was responsible for the situation in Manipur.

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front also took out a protest rally here against incidents of violence in Manipur, including the parading naked of two women.

Scores of SSDF activists, led by chairman Ashok Gupta, gathered in the Rani Park area of the city and raised slogans, demanding that the government should put an end to atrocities against the women in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

