Left Menu

RLD's protests in UP on July 27 against Manipur violence, parading incident

They will also submit a memorandum addressed to the President, Rizvi said.RLDs national president Jayant Chaudhary has instructed all the senior leaders of the party to participate in this demonstration, he said here on Tuesday.A video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid the ongoing strife surfaced on July 19 leading to a massive public outrage.Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:14 IST
RLD's protests in UP on July 27 against Manipur violence, parading incident
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will stage protests at all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and alleged atrocities against women in the northeastern state, a party spokesperson said.

RLD spokesperson Atir Rizvi also said the incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has shocked the entire nation.

''RLD workers will hold protests at all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on July 27 against atrocities against women in Manipur and continuing violence in that state. They will also submit a memorandum addressed to the President,'' Rizvi said.

RLD's national president Jayant Chaudhary has instructed all the senior leaders of the party to participate in this demonstration, he said here on Tuesday.

A video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid the ongoing strife surfaced on July 19 leading to a massive public outrage.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3. More than 160 people have lost their lives in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023