Rajya Sabha passes bill to include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar communities in ST list

The Rajya Sabha passed a bill on Tuesday to include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote in the absence of opposition parties who had earlier staged a walkout.

The Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation in December 2022.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Union Minister Arjun Munda said its passage will benefit around 72,000 people in Chattisgarh.

''It is a small number but it speaks about the sensitivity of the government towards welfare of the tribals,'' he said.

The bill seeks to include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

It also seeks to formalise Bhuinya, Bhuiyan and Bhuyan as synonyms of the Bharia Bhumia community.

The bill also includes three Devanagari versions of the name of the Pando community.

The House was adjourned for the day after passage of the bill.

