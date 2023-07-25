Left Menu

Karnataka CM, Cabinet colleagues to tour rain-hit districts to assess situation

In June there was deficit rain, but in July it is slightly above normal, Siddaramaiah said.Speaking to reporters here, he said he will review the situation in Haveri district today and added that he and the other Ministers will be touring in teams in districts, which have received heavy rains and there was flooding, in the days to come.I will go to Udupi, Mangaluru Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and other districts.

As torrential rains continue to batter many parts of Karnataka hampering normal life, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his Cabinet colleagues will be touring different parts of the state in teams to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on Wednesday evening via video conferencing, to assess the weather and crop condition in the state.

''There has been rain in many places across the state. In June there was deficit rain, but in July it is slightly above normal,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will review the situation in Haveri district today and added that he and the other Ministers will be touring in teams in districts, which have received heavy rains and there was flooding, in the days to come.

''I will go to Udupi, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), Uttara Kannada and other districts. Krishna Byre Gowda (Revenue Minister) has gone to Kodagu, Agriculture Minister (N Cheluvarayaswamy) is accompanying me,'' he added.

Responding to a question on reports that money is being collected from women during the registration for ''Gruha Lakshmi'' scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to women head of the family, Siddaramaiah said, it is free for everyone, and if anyone is collecting money and if there is evidence for it, a criminal case will be booked against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

