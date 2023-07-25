If I can meet strip parade victims, why can’t Manipur CM: Maliwal

Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.

Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Monday, claimed that the two women who were paraded naked told her that nobody from the government had met them.

She said, “The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can’t he?”

