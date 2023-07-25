If I can meet strip parade victims, why can’t Manipur CM: Maliwal
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.
Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Monday, claimed that the two women who were paraded naked told her that nobody from the government had met them.
She said, “The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can’t he?”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swati Maliwal
- Delhi Commission for Women
- N Biren Singh
- Maliwal
- Manipur
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till N Biren Singh remains CM: Cong
DCW chief Swati Maliwal reaches Imphal; seeks time to meet Manipur CM, Governor
It's crime against humanity, will not spare anyone: CM N Biren Singh on Manipur incident.
Manipur CM should resign; if I can come from Delhi and meet strip parade victims, why can’t he, asks DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
Women Congress workers stage protest, demands resignation of CM N Biren Singh over Manipur Manipur viral video case