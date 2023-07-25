Russian lawmakers vote to raise conscription age limit to 30

Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to raise the maximum age at which men can be conscripted from 27 to 30 years, increasing the number of young men liable for a year of compulsory military service at any one time.

The law will come into effect on Jan. 1.

