Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM also joins

Thousands of people demonstrated across Mizoram on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Zo people in ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

NGO Co-ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), organised the rallies in different parts of the state, including capital Aizawl.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy CM Tawnluia, ministers, and MLAs of the state cutting across party lines took part in the massive protest rally in Aizawl.

Thousands of common people joined them in the peaceful protest with placards and posters, decrying the violence in the neighbouring state.

The gathering in Aizawl was so huge that the city came to a standstill for over three hours with the participants claiming that the state has not seen such a large demonstration in recent years.

The offices of the ruling MNF were closed to extend support to the programme. The opposition BJP, Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) also kept their offices shut in support of the solidarity rallies.

From the rally, NGO Co-ordination Committee chairman R Lalngheta urged the Centre to end the violence in Manipur.

''If India considers us as Indian, it should take immediate steps to address the sufferings of the Zo people in Manipur,'' he said.

The protesters also adopted resolutions, urging the Centre to compensate the victims of the ethnic clash and ensure stringent punishment to those involved in parading the two women naked.

Mizos of Mizoram share ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, Kuki-Chins of Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh and Chins of Myanmar. They are collectively identified as Zos.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Aizawl rally, the chief minister said his government would continue to ''mount pressure'' on the Centre and the Manipur government to restore peace and normalcy in that state.

He said that his government will also do its best to provide assistance to the Kuki people from Manipur who have come to Mizoram. ''The Centre is yet to give us assistance. I hope it will give us the relief package soon,'' Zoramthanga said.

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre.

ZPM leader Lalduhoma demanded the imposition of the president's rule in Manipur. The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur is ''state-sponsored'', he alleged, holding the state's chief minister N Biren Singh responsible for it. Security was beefed up across Mizoram in view of the demonstrations.

Heavy deployment of police, patrolling, and strict vigilance were ensured in all districts, especially in the vulnerable areas, to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Police said that there was no untoward incident reported during the demonstrations. Vehicles stayed off the roads and business establishments remained closed during the demonstration in Aizawl.

A viral video from May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur renewed the national attention on Manipur, where violence broke out nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)