TMC Tripura president Pijush Kanti Biswas quits post, party

The Tripura president of the Trinamool Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas on Tuesday resigned from the post as well as primary membership of the party. The party fared poorly in the elections failing to win any of the 28 seats it contested.I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of president, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee, and its primary membership.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:28 IST
The Tripura president of the Trinamool Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas on Tuesday resigned from the post as well as primary membership of the party. Biswas did not mention any reason for his act in the resignation letter but, while talking to reporters here, he said the reasons are "personal".

Biswas, a senior advocate of the Tripura High Court, was made the TMC state chief ahead of the assembly polls held in February this year. The party fared poorly in the elections failing to win any of the 28 seats it contested.

"I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of president, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee, and its primary membership. Kindly accept the same,'' the resignation letter sent to party supremo Mamata Banerjee read.

"I am grateful to you and Abhishek Banerjee, honourable general secretary, TMC, for appointing me as president, TMC, Tripura," he said in the letter.

Biswas, a former Tripura Congress president, told reporters he could not work for the party after the Assembly elections due to personal reasons. "Since I am unable to discharge my duty as Trinamool Pradesh Congress president, there is no point in retaining the post. This is why I have tendered my resignation", he said. Biswas, however, did not comment on his next course of action in politics.

