US Domestic News Roundup: Exclusive-US senators seek salary information from Fed's inspector general; US House Republicans bring culture wars into spending showdown with Senate and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive-US senators seek salary information from Fed's inspector general

Republican Senator Rick Scott and Democrat Elizabeth Warren have asked for salary information from the Fed's Inspector General, who serves as the central bank's watchdog, as they criticized the current system amid a push to make the role independent, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have pledged tighter oversight of banking regulators following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

US House Republicans bring culture wars into spending showdown with Senate

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is due to begin voting this week on a series of spending bills that take aim at culture-war targets, putting it on a collision course with the Democratic-led Senate and increasing the odds of a government shutdown come October. Before leaving for their August recess on Friday, House lawmakers will consider two Republican appropriations bills that would provide $155.7 billion in discretionary spending for military construction and veterans affairs, and a total of $25.3 billion for agriculture, rural development and the Food and Drug Administration, for the fiscal year beginning Oct 1.

White House says Biden will veto Republican-backed bills over spending cuts

U.S. President Joe Biden would veto Republican-backed defense, health and agriculture spending bills if he were presented with them, the White House said on Monday, alleging House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy was backing away from spending levels agreed to in a debt-limit deal. McCarthy and House Republicans were pushing cuts the Biden administration could not accept, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

Exclusive-U.S. SEC readies penalty for DWS in greenwashing probe by end September -sources

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to resolve a two-year probe into allegations of greenwashing by the German fund manager DWS, with a fine by the end of September, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Resolution of the case with the U.S. authorities, which the people said would likely result in a financial settlement that is not expected to be significant, would help draw a line under an episode that has tarnished the image of Deutsche Bank-controlled DWS.

Pfizer says supply of some drugs may be disrupted after NC tornado

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said over 30 drugs, including injections of painkiller fentanyl and anesthetic lidocaine, may see supply disruption after a tornado destroyed a warehouse at its Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant last week. The company sent a letter late last week to its hospital customers saying it had identified around 64 different formulations or dosages of those more than 30 drugs produced at the plant that may experience continued or new supply disruptions.

US sues Texas over floating border barriers

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday sued Texas over floating barriers installed by the state in the Rio Grande river to block migrants crossing from Mexico. Texas authorities began installing the string of buoys in the middle of the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, last week, part of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's initiative dubbed Operation Lone Star to deter migrants.

Biden administration pushing insurers to improve access to mental health treatment

President Joe Biden is making a fresh push to force health insurance companies to improve access to mental health treatment for Americans who too often struggle to find and afford the care they need, officials said on Tuesday. The administration on Tuesday will release the text of a proposed rule change to the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. Biden will make remarks about the plan on Tuesday afternoon.

JPMorgan ignored Epstein's 'nymphettes,' US Virgin Islands says

The U.S. Virgin Islands unveiled new accusations against JPMorgan Chase over the bank's ties to former client Jeffrey Epstein, including executives discussing how the disgraced late financier surrounded himself with "nymphettes." JPMorgan countered that the U.S. Virgin Islands was also to blame for allowing Epstein's sexual abuse of young women and teenage girls, saying the territory used its powers to enable these crimes.

U.S. business activity growth slows as services soften

U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service-sector growth, closely watched survey data on Monday showed, but falling input prices and slowed hiring indicate the Federal Reserve could be making progress on important fronts in its bid to reduce inflation. S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to a reading of 52 in July from 53.2 in June. July's reading showed the sixth straight month of growth but was restrained by softening conditions in the service sector. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Biden names new Emmett Till monument as US grapples with racist history

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will honor Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose 1955 killing helped galvanize the Civil Rights movement, and his mother with a national monument across two states. Till, 14 and visiting from Chicago, was beaten, shot and mutilated in Money, Mississippi, on Aug. 28, 1955, four days after a 21-year-old white woman accused him of whistling at her. His body was dumped in a river.

(With inputs from agencies.)