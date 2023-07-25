West Bengal assembly adjourned for day due to BJP MLA's death

Left Menu

The proceedings of the West Bengal assembly were adjourned for the day due to the death of a BJP MLA MLA Bishnu Pada Roy on Tuesday.Roy, the MLA of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata at the age of 61. He was suffering from a lung infection for quite some time.His mortal remains were brought to the assembly after the House was adjourned.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:43 IST
The proceedings of the West Bengal assembly were adjourned for the day due to the death of a BJP MLA MLA Bishnu Pada Roy on Tuesday.

Roy, the MLA of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata at the age of 61. He was suffering from a lung infection for quite some time.

His mortal remains were brought to the assembly after the House was adjourned. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, state minister Shashi Panja and ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique were among those who offered floral tributes.

''No legislative business could be held. Tuesday's listed motion on social forestry for three north Bengal districts will be moved on July 26,'' Ghosh later told PTI.

The monsoon session began on Monday, and the House was adjourned on the first day after obituary references.

