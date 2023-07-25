Left Menu

Florida Governor DeSantis involved in car accident, is uninjured -Fox

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:52 IST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Fox News reported, citing his spokesperson.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, told Fox. "He and his team are uninjured."

DeSantis is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

