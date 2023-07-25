Florida Governor DeSantis involved in car accident, is uninjured -Fox

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Fox News reported, citing his spokesperson.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, told Fox. "He and his team are uninjured."

DeSantis is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election

