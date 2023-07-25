Florida Governor DeSantis involved in car accident, is uninjured -Fox
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:52 IST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Fox News reported, citing his spokesperson.
"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, told Fox. "He and his team are uninjured."
DeSantis is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Florida
- DeSantis
- Bryan Griffin
- Ron DeSantis
- Chattanooga
- Tennessee
- Fox News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
With Trump way ahead in 2024 Republican polls, Iowa becomes do-or-die for DeSantis
Disney seeks to toss district lawsuit in DeSantis feud
Fundraising takeaways: Trump, DeSantis in their own tier as Pence, other Republicans struggle
Disney seeks to toss district lawsuit in DeSantis feud