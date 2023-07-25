Left Menu

NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart Patrushev

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:52 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev here and discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of security and economy.

Doval met Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Senior Officials Responsible for Security Matters meeting here.

The two leaders discussed in detail the matters of the Russia-India cooperation in the sphere of security and cooperation in the sphere of economy," a statement from the Office of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said.

