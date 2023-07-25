Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Murmu as she completes first year as President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With President Droupadi Murmu completing her first year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated her and said her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership.

Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the top office, completed one year in office on Tuesday.

''Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating,'' Modi said.

''Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

