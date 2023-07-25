Left Menu

ED searches premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:11 IST
ED searches premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and his family as part of a money laundering probe against them linked to an alleged real estate fraud, official sources said.

Chhoker is a legislator from the Samalkha assembly seat in the Panipat district of the state.

Investigators of the federal probe agency raided a number of premises of the MLA and his son in Panipat, Gurugram and Hisar. His younger son is stated to be the promoter of a real estate company, the sources said.

Details of the investigation are awaited.

