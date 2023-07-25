Amit Shah writes to Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, seeks cooperation to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament  

Amid the impasse in Parliament , Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines". The Home Minister, who informed about the letters while replying to debate on the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha later informed about the letters in a tweet.

The Home Minister said he had written to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and to the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. He reiterated that the government is ready for discussion on situation in Manipur. "Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Shri @adhirrcinc Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri @kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue. The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," Amit Shah said.

He also attached copy of the letters with his tweet. The two Houses of Parliament have been facing adjournments since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 20 over opposition demand for a detailed discussion on the violence in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

The minister said in Lok Sabha that he had urged the opposition leaders to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter. "I have written to the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and urged them to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter," he said.

The Lok Sabha later passed the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid protests by opposition over their demands on Manipur violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)