Opposition completely frustrated, disappointed: PM Modi takes jibe at 'INDIA' alliance

Referring to the Prime Minister's address at the BJP meeting in the national capital, Union Minister, Kaushal Kishore, said that PM Modi said that the opposition is completely frustrated and disappointed and that no one talks about the nation. After the parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on Tuesday, the Union Minister said, "PM Modi told their MP to do their work responsibly. The opposition gets completely frustrated and disappointed, and no one talks about nation-building."

Union Minister Kishore said that the Prime Minister said that there are many organisations that have misled the people by adding 'India' in their names, such as the East India Company, the Indian Mujahideen, or the Popular Front of India. "The Prime Minister has said correctly that there are many such organisations that mislead the people by adding India in their name. Whether it has been the East India Company, the Indian Mujahideen, or the Popular Front of India, all of them have misled the people", he said.

PM Modi on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on the "completely directionless" INDIA alliance of opposition parties and compared the grouping with terrorist outfits like Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India. The Prime Minister took a dig that as the Britishers named themselves the East India Company and terror organisations like the Indian Mujahideen and the Indian People's Front, all of whom have 'India' in them, similarly the Opposition was presenting itself with the name of India.

BJP Karnataka MP Jagesh told the media after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that PM Modi said in his remarks, "We will make the country a developed nation by 2047." "The PM said in the meeting that we will make the country a developed nation by 2047. We have to work in the public's interest and move forward continuously. Today, the image of India has improved all over the world, we have to keep working for our better image," Jagesh said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi came down heavily on the Opposition over the continued disruptions and ruckus in Parliament over the Manipur issue, claiming that their conduct suggests that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. "From the Opposition's conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the public's interest and move forward," PM Modi said.

Significantly, the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), also held a meeting on Tuesday at the office of Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session. The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and uproar by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation. (ANI)

