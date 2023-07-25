Revenue officials on strike in Punjab, property registration work disrupted

Work related to property registration was hit across Punjab on Tuesday as revenue officials went on a pen-down strike, demanding an apology from a ruling AAP MLA for allegedly misbehaving with a tehsil office staff recently.

Under the banner of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, the protesting officials, including Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Patwaris and clerical staff, claimed they would intensify the agitation if Rupnagar legislator Dinesh Chadha did not apologise.

General secretary of the protesting officers' association Vijay Behal claimed the strike was observed across the state.

''Not a single registration deed was executed throughout the state due to the strike by revenue officers,'' he said in Ludhiana.

As a result of the strike, people who arrived at revenue offices for property registration and mutation work were disappointed.

In Hoshiarpur, 11 members of the revenue officers' association boycotted work under the leadership of Harkaram Singh Randhawa. Only flood-related work was carried out.

