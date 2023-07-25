AAP holds protests in Chandigarh, Haryana over Manipur issue

The Aam Aadmi Party held protests in Chandigarh and Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday over the recent incidents of violence in Manipur.

In Chandigarh, police used a water cannon to disperse AAP workers staging the protest.

Several workers and leaders of the ruling party in Punjab were also taken into custody after they allegedly tried to force their way through barricades outside the MLA hostel here, said officials.

In Haryana, the AAP leaders demanded that the state government in Manipur should be dismissed as it failed to contain violence.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Cabinet ministers, including Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, and many MLAs took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters here, Khuddian said, ''Whatever happened in Manipur was shameful'' and added any amount of condemnation is less for the incident.

If the BJP government at the Centre wanted, this incident would have been avoided, he stated.

Referring to the recent incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, the AAP leaders asked why the government in the northeastern state was sleeping over the issue and not taking action against the perpetrators of the crime.

During the protest, the AAP leaders raised slogans against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Manipur chief minister for the present situation.

The protesting AAP leaders demanded dismissal of the state government in Manipur.

The leaders said the whole country has seen the heart-wrenching video of Manipur. The PM owes some answers to the people of the country, they said.

AAP working president Budh Ram said ''nothing can be more unfortunate than the cruelty being meted out to the daughters of the country''.

In Sonipat, AAP leaders and workers gave a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.

Haryana AAP's senior vice president Anurag Dhanda said the whole country is ashamed of the way women were being treated in Manipur.

There is anger among the people of the country regarding it, said Dhanda as he referred to a video in which two women were being paraded naked by a mob.

He slammed Prime Minister Modi for ''not uttering a single word'' on the Manipur issue.

When Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh wanted to discuss the Manipur violence issue, he was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire session, he said.

''This is the dictatorship of the BJP government,'' Dhanda said and demanded withdrawal of the suspension of MP Singh.

AAP leader Ashok Tanwar said the state government in Manipur has ''failed'' in stopping violence and it should be dismissed and the President rule should be imposed.

He slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre and said had the Union government acted timely, such a situation would not have developed in Manipur.

Tensions mounted in Manipur last week after a video purportedly shot on May 4 surfaced online showing two tribal women being paraded by a group of men.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ''Tribal Solidarity March'' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)