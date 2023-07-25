PM Modi cites East India Company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Multiple leaders present at the BJP parliamentary party meeting addressed by Modi said he was severe in his criticism of the opposition amid the continuing logjam in Parliament and sounded confident of the ruling dispensation retaining power at the Centre for a third term after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition has sunk deep in despair and is directionless, he said, according to Union minister Pralhad Joshi. Its conduct suggests that it has reconciled to remain in opposition for a long time, Modi said.

With opposition parties rallying around the name 'INDIA' for their alliance, the prime minister cited the history of several organisations, including some banned extremist and terror outfits using the country's name, and panned the grouping as a collection of corrupt leaders and parties.

Even the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, was named so by an Englishman A O Hume, he said, according to sources.

Organisations that wanted to rule and break the country, which wanted to divide it have used names like 'India' and 'Indian' to mislead people, he said, naming Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India.

People have now matured and will not be misled by such nomenclature, he asserted.

Some people may be saying that this is the last year of the government but it is not the end but merely a beginning, he asserted even as he cautioned against any complacency despite the weak opposition, saying one has to drive with care even on a mostly empty road.

Reacting to his remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said ''call us whatever you want'', but ''we are INDIA'' and will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while ''we are talking about Manipur, which is burning'', the prime minister is ''talking about East India (Company) and saying INDIA means East India (Company)''.

Joshi told reporters that Modi likened the current atmosphere in and about the country to a ''new dawn'', noting the mood of optimism and hope about the nation globally.

Sources said an assured prime minister asked BJP MPs to note down his assertion and the date, while speaking about a new consciousness spreading in the country and conveying confidence about people's support to the ruling party in the next polls.

He referred to an earlier speech by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the meeting in which the bureaucrat-turned-politician had highlighted many successes of Modi's recent overseas trips and the warm welcome and praise the prime minister received from foreign leaders.

The sources said Modi suggested that this highlighted the fact that different countries realise that they have to deal with this Indian government in the future as well.

The Indian economy has grown to be the fifth largest under his government from tenth and will be the third biggest in its third term, the prime minister said, asking his party leaders to work with resolve and determination to help develop the country.

With the BJP accusing opposition parties of disrupting Parliament, Modi said they have become more irresponsible, making it imperative for the ruling party to behave more responsibly.

The opposition has been demanding that Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament before a debate on the matter can be taken up.

The BJP has insisted that it is willing for a discussion and Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to it, asking the opposition to not set any precondition.

In his address, Modi also referred to the recent meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The alliance is the legacy of BJP stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, he said, emphasising on maintaining strong and cordial ties with allies.

He asked party leaders to organise several programmes, including 'Har Ghar tiranga', in connection with Independence Day celebrations on August 15 across the country and said they should pay tributes to freedom fighters and other great personalities.

There is also a plan to make 'Amrit Van' (Amrit forest) at places across the country, party leaders said.

