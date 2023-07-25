Left Menu

White paper on big projects choosing other states over Maharashtra to be presented in legislature: Samant

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:02 IST
White paper on big projects choosing other states over Maharashtra to be presented in legislature: Samant
A white paper bringing out facts on big-ticket projects choosing other states over Maharashtra will be presented before the legislature in the ongoing Monsoon session, industries minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

A white paper is a kind of government report on a particular subject giving details and context.

In a written response to a question in the legislative council, Samant said directions have been given to present facts about projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus, and Bulk Drugs Park.

"A white paper will be presented on big-ticket projects choosing other states over Maharashtra in this Monsoon session," Samant said.

The opposition has blamed the Eknath Shinde-led government for many big projects choosing other states, especially Gujarat, over Maharashtra. The government has hit back and blamed the earlier Uddhav Thackeray government for the migration.

