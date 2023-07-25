Opposition floor leaders to meet Wednesday morning on-trust vote; Cong issues whip to its LS MPs
Floor leaders of opposition parties who are part of the INDIA alliance will hold a meeting on Wednesday morning as the grouping plans to move a no-confidence motion against the government on the Manipur issue.
The Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, sources said, adding that all party MPs would meet in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party for a meeting at 10.30 am.
Sources said the opposition intends to move a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday, a last bid by the grouping to make the government and the prime minister speak up on the issue of Manipur violence.
The floor leaders of various parties would meet in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am. The meeting has been called to discuss the urgent issues in Parliament.
The alliance of 26 opposition parties INDIA is likely to submit a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the front said.
The alliance has already drawn up a draft of the notice and is in the process of getting the necessary 50 signatures of MPs.
The group has to submit the notice before 10 am for it to be read out by the speaker in the House on Wednesday.
