Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday exchanged barbs at each other in the Rajya Sabha over the debate on Manipur, with Kharge demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goyal saying atrocities on women in opposition-ruled states will also be discussed in the House. The opposition raised an uproar from the start of the Question Hour when the House met at noon, with members of the Congress and other like-minded parties raising slogans ''Manipur, Manipur''. Kharge said over 50 members have given notices for discussion on the Manipur issue under rule 267, but the government is not ready. ''When so many members are giving notice in the last four days and this is not the first time in this House. Even in 2016 when there was an NDA government, they accepted the demand and discussion happened. Even in Lok Sabha, this was followed when the Congress party was there,'' he said, urging the chairman to allow discussions on the vexed issue. ''Today Manipur is burning... While we are talking about Manipur, the prime minister is talking about East India Company. He is saying INDIA (opposition alliance)means East India Company,'' the Congress leader said, referring to Modi's remarks against the opposition alliance. Goyal countered him by saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to have a discussion on the issues related to atrocities on women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Bengal, which is also ''equally unfortunate''. ''The home minister is ready for that... he would do 'doodh ka doodh' and 'paani ka paani' (differentiate between truth and lies),'' he said. The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry also took a swipe at the previous Congress-led UPA government and its handling of the clashes in the north eastern state in the past. ''Be ready to listen when the Home Minister (Shah) will tell that during their (Congress) tenure, a large number of people died in Manipur, where was their prime minister then? Why a Minister of State replied and what the home minister was doing (at that time)? He is sitting in this House... they (opposition) are behaving like this to hide his failure,'' Goyal said in an apparent reference to the then home minister P Chidambaram. ''We want discussions on Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Manipur along with West Bengal where murder is being committed one after another,'' he said alleging that crimes against women were also on the rise there and that too need to be discussed here. After this, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Goyal to sit down and called Kharge to complete his speech. Kharge also questioned the absence of Modi in the House. ''When so many people want to talk about this, why are they not ready to talk? Why Modi 'sahab' does not come here and explain the situation? Outside, he talks about East India company, but he is not ready to talk about Manipur in the House,'' he said.

Goyal objected to Kharge's remarks and accused the opposition of disturbing the House and not allowing discussions on such a sensitive issue. ''This is pointless and we are ready for the discussion... we want to have a healthy debate and discussion on this,'' he asserted. Goyal further said, ''We want to highlight the atrocities against women. We want to highlight what is happening in Manipur, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. We are concerned about what is happening in the country. We want the state governments to be accountable.'' The Leader of the House said this is not a matter to be politicised but is a matter to our heart.

''This is a sensitive issue and please show some sincerity on this. Be sensitive towards women. You are not sensitive towards women,'' he alleged.

Terming the opposition's remarks as ''pointless'', Goyal said if they have some points, then they would have started the discussion.

''If you were sensitive (about the matter), you would have been discussing the matter. You have been disrupting the House for the last four days. You are spoiling the future of the youths of this country,'' he added. After this there was an uproar from both sides and the chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha proceedings till 2 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)