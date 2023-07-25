Left Menu

Haven't considered pulling out of NDA so far: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said his party MNF has not considered pulling out of the BJP-led NDA so far.MNF is part of the National Democratic Alliance NDA at the Centre, and a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance NEDA in the region.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the massive demonstration in Aizawl over the violence in neighbouring Manipur, Zoramthanga said that severing ties with the NDA depended on political necessity.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:33 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said his party MNF has not considered pulling out of the BJP-led NDA so far.

MNF is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, and a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the massive demonstration in Aizawl over the violence in neighbouring Manipur, Zoramthanga said that severing ties with the NDA depended on political necessity. ''So far, the party has not made any consideration on this issue. It depends on political necessity,'' he said.

He said the MNF's alignment with the NDA is issue-based.

''When the NDA's policy is against the interest of minorities and the larger population, we strongly oppose it,'' he added.

Zoramthanga had on Monday said that he is ''not afraid of the NDA''.

The MNF is not submissive to all the policies of the NDA, he had said at a meeting of the party.

