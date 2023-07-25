Mexico thanks Biden for suing Texas over border buoys
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:35 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday for filing a lawsuit against Texas over its installation of floating barriers in the Rio Grande river to block migrants crossing from Mexico.
"We thank President Biden very much for having sent...a complaint against the governor of Texas," Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Lopez Obrador
- Texas
- Mexican
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
5 Mexicans & Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mt Everest in Nepal
Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9
Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal
Access Healthcare to sponsor Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket '23
5 Mexicans, Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mt Everest