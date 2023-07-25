Nagaland govt concerned about Manipur situation: Minister

The Nagaland government is concerned about the prevailing situation in neighbouring Manipur, a minister said Tuesday. ''Our hearts go out to the people of Manipur… We are extremely concerned and keenly observing the situation but unfortunately, we do not have the powers to tell them what to do or not,'' said Nagaland Power & Parliamentary Affairs Minister, K G Kenye at a press conference here. Kenye condemned the stripping and parading of two women by a mob in Manipur and termed it as ''inhuman'' and a crime against humanity.

''This is not acceptable,'' he said while questioning if the perpetrators are human beings or not.

He said no stone should be left unturned and the culprits should be hunted down to the end of the world and they should be handled without showing any mercy as they deserve no justice. Asked about the data about displaced people from Manipur taking shelter in Nagaland, he refrained from revealing the number saying that the government is monitoring the situation and doesn't want to create any unwanted situation here.

He, however, said that the government is extending relief to the displaced people through their communities here.

A viral video from May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur renewed the national attention on Manipur, where violence broke out nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts

