Netanyahu: Israel's economy has strong foundations and will continue to grow

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's economy was strong and will continue to grow, ahead of a report expected by credit agency Moody's on Tuesday following contested judicial legislation by his coalition government.

In a joint statement with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu said: "this is just a momentary reaction, when the dust settles it will become clear that Israel's economy is very strong."

