Left Menu

Netanyahu: Israel's economy has strong foundations and will continue to grow

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:48 IST
Netanyahu: Israel's economy has strong foundations and will continue to grow
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's economy was strong and will continue to grow, ahead of a report expected by credit agency Moody's on Tuesday following contested judicial legislation by his coalition government.

In a joint statement with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu said: "this is just a momentary reaction, when the dust settles it will become clear that Israel's economy is very strong."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023