Netanyahu: Israel's economy has strong foundations and will continue to grow
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:48 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's economy was strong and will continue to grow, ahead of a report expected by credit agency Moody's on Tuesday following contested judicial legislation by his coalition government.
In a joint statement with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu said: "this is just a momentary reaction, when the dust settles it will become clear that Israel's economy is very strong."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israeli
- Bezalel Smotrich
- Moody's
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- Finance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
Israeli team arrived in Saudi Arabia for Global Video Game Competition
Palestinian opens fire at Israeli soldiers and is shot dead
Israeli team arrived in Saudi Arabia for Global Video Game Competition
Spain's High Court shelves Israeli spyware probe on lack of cooperation