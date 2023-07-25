Manipur tribal body seeks PM’s intervention, Art 356 to restore peace

The Zomi Council Steering Committee (ZCSC), an organisation linked to the apex body of nine Kuki-Zomi tribes of Manipur, on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for a permanent solution in the ethnic strife affected state, and demanded imposition of President's Rule. In a letter to Modi, the Committee also demanded that the NIA be directed to probe into the root causes of the "state-sponsored" attacks on the tribals of the northeastern state and re-introduction provisions of the AFSPA in all valley districts so that the Army can take full control of the law and order.

It alleged that selective attacks on the Kuki-Zomi tribes continue unabated, and heinous crimes against humanity are committed by radicals since May 3 when the violence began in the state.

"Your (the PM's) immediate intervention is indispensable to restore peace and normalcy in this sensitive and strategic eastern corner of the country," the organisation said in the letter seeking several measures to address the situation.

The Constitutional failure and collapse of law and order in the state warrant invoking Article 356 (President's Rule) immediately, the letter said.

Claiming that 5000+ sophisticated arms and lakhs of ammunition were looted from state armouries across the state, the Committee said, "Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act may be re-introduced in all the valley districts so that the Army can take full control of the law and order situation." The Committee alleged that systematic injustice, institutional neglect and discrimination of the Kuki-Zomi tribals have been continuing for many decades. "The viral video clip which awakened the conscience of the entire world is just the tip of the iceberg in the current conflict of Manipur," the letter read.

It was referring to a video in which two women were shown stripped and paraded by a group of men. The video shot on May 4 surfaced on July 19.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

