AAP holds protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur situation, accuses PM of being silent

The AAP on Tuesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here over the situation in violence-hit Manipur as well as incidents of brutality against women in the state, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on the matter.

The protesters, including Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and MLAs Jarnail Singh and Rajendra Pal Gautam, also took part in a candlelight vigil.

The agitation at Jantar Mantar was part of the Aam Aadmi Party's nationwide protest against the situation in Manipur.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said that Manipur is not the first place where atrocities against women happened in India.

''There was Unnao, there was Kathua, there was Hathras. When the video (of two women in Manipur being stripped and paraded) went viral, the accused were arrested in hours.

''But in the case of Bilkis Bano, we all know what happened with the accused. While Manipur was burning, the prime minister was touring foreign nations. It angers me that it took three months to bring the perpetrators to justice. We will not allow such incidents to happen again,'' she said.

At the protest, Gupta said, ''Nobody took responsibility for Manipur, nobody tendered their resignation and this is because they don't respect their mothers and daughters''. ''They talk about 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' yet remained mum when atrocities against two daughters took place,'' she alleged.

At Jantar Mantar, some protesters held placards bearing slogans such as, '''Manipur Par Modi Maun Kyun' (Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur)''. Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was also present at the protest.

The AAP's Delhi state convener Gopal Rai claimed that party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session to silence him.

''They say that people should talk about Rajasthan and other states. Are the atrocities in Manipur equivalent to that? What PM Modi is doing right now is what the Britishers did in the past. ''We will not tolerate the prime minister's silence. They tried silencing our parliamentarian by suspending him. Why did they do it? Because he sought answers from the prime minister about Manipur,'' he said.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the opposition is united in its stand over the Manipur situation.

''All opposition leaders and MPs are united in this fight and they have been protesting near the Gandhi statue there (on Parliament premises). Even though they tried silencing Sanjay Singh inside Parliament, they can't silence the truth outside.

''The prime minister is known for his oratory skills but when it comes to Manipur, he remained silent. He is unable to utter a word. Not just the Manipur chief minister, the home minister should also resign after these horrifying incidents in Manipur,'' Pandey said.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a ''Tribal Solidarity March'' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

