Ahead of MP assembly polls, Shah to attend BJP meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:09 IST
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will on Wednesday visit Bhopal where he will chair a meeting of the ruling party ahead of crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, party sources said on Tuesday.

This will be the second visit of Shah in less than a fortnight to Madhya Pradesh, where polls are due by the year-end.

Shah will land in the state capital, where he will be welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra, and then head to the BJP office where he will preside over the party meeting at around 8 pm, said the sources.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers from the state, will attend the gathering, they said.

After the meeting, the Union home minister will stay overnight in Bhopal and leave for New Delhi the next morning, the sources said.

