PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from July 31, alliance to strive for greater synergy in LS polls   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to  hold meetings with groups of NDA MPs between July 31 and August 10 as the alliance gears up its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to  hold meetings with groups of NDA MPs between July 31 and August 10 as the alliance gears up its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders held a meeting on Tuesday in the national capital and ten groups of National Democratic Alliance MPs have been formed to deliberate programmes for 2024 general election, party sources said.

The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy in poll efforts of NDA constituents. "Ten groups of MPs have been formed. PM Modi is likely to chair the meetings of each group," a source told ANI.

Meetings on the first day will have MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA with the ruling alliance also seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle.

Sources said union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, along with BJP chief JP Nadda have been given the responsibility of coordination with NDA leaders. Four leaders including Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tarun Chugh, and Rituraj, have been given the responsibility for NDA programmes and four more leaders including Pralhad Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and V. Muraleedharan  have been associated with them.

There will also be another team of ministers and MPs to assist in the tasks. Apart from Parliament, programmes will also be held in state bhavans like that of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first time that the leaders of the alliance will have region-wise deliberations. The BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election along with allies, sources said.

The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and the party is making extra efforts to turn around its prospects. With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18.

The BJP-led NDA has 38 parties. (ANI)

