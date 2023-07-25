Left Menu

PM lauded Bengal party's performance in violence-hit panchayat polls: BJP state chief Majumdar

"We discussed the recent Panchayat elections and the incidents of violence that occurred during the polls. He (PM Modi) also enquired about the development works in the state," Sukanta Majumdar said after meeting PM Modi. 

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after the violence-hit Panchayat elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance despite adverse circumstances, state BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, claimed on Tuesday. PM Modi conveyed this message during a meeting with Majumdar at the Parliament today.

While speaking to ANI, Majumdar mentioned that he had met PM Modi with his family. "We discussed the recent Panchayat elections and the incidents of violence that occurred during the polls. He (PM Modi) also enquired about the development works in the state," Sukanta Majumdar said after meeting PM Modi. "PM Modi appreciated that even after such violence in the panchayat polls, BJP managed to get 11,000 seats," he said.

Regarding yesterday's coordination meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the meeting with Home Minister, Amit Shah, Sukanta Majumdar said, "We had an internal meeting regarding West Bengal. We met with Amit Shah and other Union Ministers to discuss Bengal's development issues and strategy for the future." "We regularly provide feedback about the situation in Bengal, be it panchayat elections or atrocities against women. The high command is always informed about the situation in the state," he said.

"We also discussed the TMC's ultimatum of 'Gherao of BJP workers' on August 5, and we will be sending a letter to the TMC regarding the same," he added. According to sources, Bengal Unit office bearers of the BJP will meet Amit Shah at 10 PM on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming strategy for Bengal. BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari, and other Bengal BJP MPs are likely to attend the meeting, they said. (ANI)

