Guardian minister's office in BMC will play important role in 'looting' Mumbai: Aaditya

Slamming the Maharashtra government over Mumbai guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's decision to set up his office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the move will play an important role in ''looting'' the metropolis.

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray said never in the past civic body buildings have housed offices of ministers in the state.

Last week, Lodha, the guardian minister of Mumbai (suburbs), set up his office in the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, a move that invited criticism.

The BJP leader is a cabinet minister handling skill development, employment and entrepreneurship portfolios.

''It has become the office of builders, contractors, former BJP corporators. They have planned to loot Mumbai and this (office) will play an important role in doing that,'' Thackeray said, hitting out at the BJP minister.

Thackeray said when he was the guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, he used to hold meetings in the mayor or BMC commissioner's office.

