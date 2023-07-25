China's top diplomat calls for joint effort in tackling global security challenges - Xinhua

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for joint efforts to address global security challenges, state-run media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa, Xinhua said.

